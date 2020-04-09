JMC School Board votes to select new school superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County School Board voted Thursday to offer Dr. Marlon King the position of superintendent of schools.

The school board met virtually using video conferencing. The board also approved a motion for chairman Pete Johnson to negotiate contract terms with the school board attorney and for the board to meet with Dr. King to suggest the next steps.

“We’re excited about is getting a full staffing. We’ve got two new schools we are building and we are in the process of doing contract work with the K-8 for Pope,” said Johnson.

A date for the meeting is not yet known because of the shelter at home order due to the Coronavirus pandemic..