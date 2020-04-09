Much Cooler And Dry!

Weather Update: Thursday April 09 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures in the middle to lower 50s. A strong cold front pushed through the area overnight. Ahead of it a very humid and unstable atmosphere led to strong to severe storms. With that behind us now, cooler conditions will be the rule finishing out the rest of the work week. We will see plenty of sunshine today along with temperatures climbing through the low to mid 60s. There will be a chilly breeze out of the north. Tonight, temperatures will plunge into the 40s quickly with some areas dipping down to around upper 30s.

