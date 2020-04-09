TDOC to test prison employees for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction will partner with the Tennessee Department of Health to test employees of two TDOC facilities.

According to a news release, all employees at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in East Tennessee will be tested.

Following the positive test results of three TDOC staff members and three contract employees at the two facilities, TDOC and the department of health began examining the possibility of mass testing, according to the release.

TDOC staff members at each facility will be notified of the available testing, and the health department will notify employees of their results.

Disinfection and safety measures are in place at the facilities, including distribution of cloth masks for inmates and staff, according to the release.

For more information and frequently asked questions, go to the TDOC website.