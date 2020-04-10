4,862 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 98 deaths, 536 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,862 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, April 10. In addition, 98 people have died, and 536 are hospitalized. Another 1,145 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 11

Bedford County – 15

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 3

Blount County – 45

Bradley County – 31

Campbell County – 10

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 10

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 17

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 3

Clay County – 2

Cocke County – 3

Coffee County – 10

Cumberland County – 39

Davidson County – 1,048

Decatur County – 1

DeKalb County – 8

Dickson County – 29

Dyer County – 15

Fayette County – 28

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 17

Gibson County – 18

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 25

Grundy County – 19

Hamblen County – 4

Hamilton County – 102

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 22

Haywood County — 13

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 6

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 3

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 5

Jefferson County – 13

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 164

Lauderdale County – 8

Lawrence County – 12

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 8

Loudon County – 16

Macon County – 19

Madison County – 56

Marion County – 22

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 32

McMinn County – 4

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 8

Montgomery County – 84

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 5

Overton County – 5

Perry County – 3

Polk County – 5

Putnam County – 84

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 73

Rutherford County – 222

Scott County – 8

Sequatchie County – 1

Sevier County – 21

Shelby County – 1,083

Smith County – 5

Stewart County — 3

Sullivan County – 35

Sumner County – 413

Tipton County – 43

Trousdale County — 14

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Warren County – 3

Washington County – 37

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 5

White County – 3

Williamson County – 299

Wilson County – 129

Pending – 22

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 2,305

Black or African-American – 803

Other/Multiracial – 219

Asian – 61

Pending – 1,469

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,806

Hispanic – 204

Pending – 1,852

Gender:

Female – 2,514

Male – 2,267

Pending – 81

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.