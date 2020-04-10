4,862 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 98 deaths, 536 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,862 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, April 10. In addition, 98 people have died, and 536 are hospitalized. Another 1,145 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 11
- Bedford County – 15
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 3
- Blount County – 45
- Bradley County – 31
- Campbell County – 10
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 10
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 17
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 3
- Clay County – 2
- Cocke County – 3
- Coffee County – 10
- Cumberland County – 39
- Davidson County – 1,048
- Decatur County – 1
- DeKalb County – 8
- Dickson County – 29
- Dyer County – 15
- Fayette County – 28
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 17
- Gibson County – 18
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 25
- Grundy County – 19
- Hamblen County – 4
- Hamilton County – 102
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 22
- Haywood County — 13
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 6
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 3
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 5
- Jefferson County – 13
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 164
- Lauderdale County – 8
- Lawrence County – 12
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 8
- Loudon County – 16
- Macon County – 19
- Madison County – 56
- Marion County – 22
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 32
- McMinn County – 4
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 8
- Montgomery County – 84
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 5
- Overton County – 5
- Perry County – 3
- Polk County – 5
- Putnam County – 84
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 73
- Rutherford County – 222
- Scott County – 8
- Sequatchie County – 1
- Sevier County – 21
- Shelby County – 1,083
- Smith County – 5
- Stewart County — 3
- Sullivan County – 35
- Sumner County – 413
- Tipton County – 43
- Trousdale County — 14
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Warren County – 3
- Washington County – 37
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 5
- White County – 3
- Williamson County – 299
- Wilson County – 129
- Pending – 22
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 2,305
- Black or African-American – 803
- Other/Multiracial – 219
- Asian – 61
- Pending – 1,469
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,806
- Hispanic – 204
- Pending – 1,852
Gender:
- Female – 2,514
- Male – 2,267
- Pending – 81
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.