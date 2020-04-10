4,862 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 98 deaths, 536 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,862 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, April 10. In addition, 98 people have died, and 536 are hospitalized. Another 1,145 have recovered.

April 10

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 11
  • Bedford County – 15
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 3
  • Blount County – 45
  • Bradley County – 31
  • Campbell County – 10
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 10
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 17
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 3
  • Clay County – 2
  • Cocke County – 3
  • Coffee County – 10
  • Cumberland County – 39
  • Davidson County – 1,048
  • Decatur County – 1
  • DeKalb County – 8
  • Dickson County – 29
  • Dyer County – 15
  • Fayette County – 28
  • Fentress County – 2
  • Franklin County – 17
  • Gibson County – 18
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 25
  • Grundy County – 19
  • Hamblen County – 4
  • Hamilton County – 102
  • Hardeman County — 7
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 22
  • Haywood County — 13
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 6
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 3
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 5
  • Jefferson County – 13
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 164
  • Lauderdale County – 8
  • Lawrence County – 12
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 8
  • Loudon County – 16
  • Macon County – 19
  • Madison County – 56
  • Marion County – 22
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 32
  • McMinn County – 4
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 8
  • Montgomery County – 84
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 5
  • Overton County – 5
  • Perry County – 3
  • Polk County – 5
  • Putnam County – 84
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 73
  • Rutherford County – 222
  • Scott County – 8
  • Sequatchie County – 1
  • Sevier County – 21
  • Shelby County – 1,083
  • Smith County – 5
  • Stewart County — 3
  • Sullivan County – 35
  • Sumner County – 413
  • Tipton County – 43
  • Trousdale County — 14
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Warren County – 3
  • Washington County – 37
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 5
  • White County – 3
  • Williamson County – 299
  • Wilson County – 129
  • Pending – 22

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 10 Ethnicity

Race:

  • White – 2,305
  • Black or African-American – 803
  • Other/Multiracial – 219
  • Asian – 61
  • Pending – 1,469

April 10 Ethnicity 2

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,806
  • Hispanic – 204
  • Pending – 1,852

April 10 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 2,514
  • Male – 2,267
  • Pending – 81

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

