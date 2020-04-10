Area Relief Ministries house homeless, seek volunteers and donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit organization is looking for volunteers.

Area Relief Ministries is still hosting Room in the Inn every night, housing up to 25 homeless people at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

The organization is looking for volunteers and needing monetary donations.

“From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., we house and feed the homeless at the First Methodist Church downtown during this shelter. Also, we just keep it in one location,” said Head of Area Relief Ministries Mike Roby.

If you wish to volunteer, you can contact Area Relief Ministries at (731) 423-9257.