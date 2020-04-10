Camden mayor issues “shelter-at-home” order

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Camden Mayor Roger Pafford issued a “shelter-at-home” order for the city Friday morning, with the order set to go in effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The executive order is similar to those orders issued by the city of Jackson and Madison County, and lists restrictions on travel and essential activities.

The order says that all businesses that are not essential or providing life-sustaining services are ordered to close by Monday, April 13.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 13 and will remain in effect for seven days, unless it is extended, the order says.

