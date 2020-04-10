Chester, McNairy Co. residents react to COVID-19 pandemic

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes to everyday life.

“It’s really weird not being able to go out and about or see family and friends [like] we’d normally do,” Henderson resident Alethea Huggins said.

Huggins and her son, Logan, say they miss getting out to see everyone like they used to before the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to West Tennessee.

“I know with my son, he’s very family oriented, and it hurts for him not being able to see his brothers, his dad or his new baby brother,” Huggins said.

The mother and son live in Henderson, and very few people were outside on a typical spring Friday.

Huggins says the pandemic has been hard on everyone for a variety of reasons, but many people are feeling a financial pinch.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to believe this is actually happening right now. Who in their wildest dreams would’ve thought something like this could change the country just like that?” Huggins said.

In other parts of West Tennessee, like Selmer, some people are feeling that financial struggle because of lay offs or closures.

“I still work one of my two jobs. I got laid off from one,” Selmer resident Maranda Palmer said.

“I’ve been staying home a lot. I haven’t really done much since I got laid off,” Selmer resident Madelynne Thacker said.

Palmer said it’s strange to see parks and streets empty.

“It is odd not seeing people outside walking around because it is spring time. Usually people are out,” Palmer said.

Residents in both towns say they’re taking the outbreak seriously, and they are trying to protect themselves and others.

“My little brother has asthma, so it’s a big thing for our family to try to stay home, only go to work and go home,” Thacker said.

Chester County has reported six cases of COVID-19, and McNairy County has nine confirmed cases.