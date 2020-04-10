Frost Tonight, Severe Weather Possible Sunday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, April 10th

Temperatures were only in the upper 50s at the warmest point of the day today despite plenty of sunshine. We’ll see winds change directions tomorrow to start warming things up again but a frost will be possible tonight with light winds and clear skies. When the warmer weather returns, temperatures could peak in the 70s on Sunday, and severe weather will be possible in West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop to the middle 30s by sunrise on Saturday morning. I’m currently forecasting 34°F for the overnight low in Jackson. Light winds may allow for frost to develop just before sunrise, so cover any plants you want to protect outside, just in case! A Frost Advisory is in effect for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Gibson, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Madison, McNairy, and Weakley counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. There will be more cloud cover in the afternoon and evening with a slight chance for rain tomorrow evening and scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in later Saturday night.

There’s an enhanced risk for severe weather on Sunday. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, but the forecast is subject to change tomorrow! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

