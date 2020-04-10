Health department releases races, genders of 65 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department released the gender and racial breakdown of the 65 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

Director Kim Tedford said 13 of the 65 positive patients are identified as Caucasian, while another 34 of the total cases are African-American. Tedford said 15 patients have no specified race, two are Asian, and one patient is Hispanic.

In addition, Tedford said 35 patients are female, and the remaining 30 patients are men.

Tedford said 13 of the 65 patients remain hospitalized. Twenty-two patients have recovered.

The three new patients are identified as a 59-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 54-year-old man.