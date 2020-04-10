Sunny But Quite Chilly

Weather Update: April 10 —

Good morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a very cold note. Low temps this morning are dipping into mid to upper 30s. There will be abundant sunshine. It will be severe clear this afternoon as high pressure continues settling into the area this afternoon and evening. Tonight, skies will remain clear, with the wind calming as the core of high pressure settles into the Mid-South. It will lead to an even colder night tonight with more of the area falling into the mid 30s. There may be some patchy frost as a result.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Maurice Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv