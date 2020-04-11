5,114 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 101 deaths, 556 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,114 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 11. In addition, 101 people have died, and 556 are hospitalized. Another 1,386 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 12

Bedford County – 17

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 3

Blount County – 46

Bradley County – 31

Campbell County – 10

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 10

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 17

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 3

Clay County – 2

Cocke County – 3

Coffee County – 11

Cumberland County – 40

Davidson County – 1,111

Decatur County – 1

DeKalb County – 9

Dickson County – 30

Dyer County – 18

Fayette County – 30

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 22

Gibson County – 19

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 26

Grundy County – 21

Hamblen County – 4

Hamilton County – 105

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 22

Haywood County — 13

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 6

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 3

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 5

Jefferson County – 14

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 169

Lauderdale County – 8

Lawrence County – 12

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 8

Loudon County – 16

Macon County – 23

Madison County – 56

Marion County – 24

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 32

McMinn County – 4

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 8

Montgomery County – 88

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 7

Overton County – 5

Perry County – 3

Polk County – 4

Putnam County – 85

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 81

Rutherford County – 235

Scott County – 8

Sequatchie County – 1

Sevier County – 21

Shelby County – 1,130

Smith County – 7

Stewart County — 4

Sullivan County – 37

Sumner County – 435

Tipton County – 44

Trousdale County — 17

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 37

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 5

White County – 3

Williamson County – 312

Wilson County – 135

Pending – 19

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 2,305

Black or African-American – 801

Other/Multiracial – 224

Asian – 61

Pending – 1,723

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,940

Hispanic – 225

Pending – 1,949

Gender:

Female – 2,651

Male – 2,372

Pending – 91

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.