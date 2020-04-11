5,114 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 101 deaths, 556 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,114 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 11. In addition, 101 people have died, and 556 are hospitalized. Another 1,386 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 12
- Bedford County – 17
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 3
- Blount County – 46
- Bradley County – 31
- Campbell County – 10
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 10
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 17
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 3
- Clay County – 2
- Cocke County – 3
- Coffee County – 11
- Cumberland County – 40
- Davidson County – 1,111
- Decatur County – 1
- DeKalb County – 9
- Dickson County – 30
- Dyer County – 18
- Fayette County – 30
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 22
- Gibson County – 19
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 26
- Grundy County – 21
- Hamblen County – 4
- Hamilton County – 105
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 22
- Haywood County — 13
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 6
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 3
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 5
- Jefferson County – 14
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 169
- Lauderdale County – 8
- Lawrence County – 12
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 8
- Loudon County – 16
- Macon County – 23
- Madison County – 56
- Marion County – 24
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 32
- McMinn County – 4
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 8
- Montgomery County – 88
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 7
- Overton County – 5
- Perry County – 3
- Polk County – 4
- Putnam County – 85
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 81
- Rutherford County – 235
- Scott County – 8
- Sequatchie County – 1
- Sevier County – 21
- Shelby County – 1,130
- Smith County – 7
- Stewart County — 4
- Sullivan County – 37
- Sumner County – 435
- Tipton County – 44
- Trousdale County — 17
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 37
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 5
- White County – 3
- Williamson County – 312
- Wilson County – 135
- Pending – 19
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 2,305
- Black or African-American – 801
- Other/Multiracial – 224
- Asian – 61
- Pending – 1,723
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,940
- Hispanic – 225
- Pending – 1,949
Gender:
- Female – 2,651
- Male – 2,372
- Pending – 91
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.