5,114 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 101 deaths, 556 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,114 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 11. In addition, 101 people have died, and 556 are hospitalized. Another 1,386 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 12
  • Bedford County – 17
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 3
  • Blount County – 46
  • Bradley County – 31
  • Campbell County – 10
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 10
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 17
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 3
  • Clay County – 2
  • Cocke County – 3
  • Coffee County – 11
  • Cumberland County – 40
  • Davidson County – 1,111
  • Decatur County – 1
  • DeKalb County – 9
  • Dickson County – 30
  • Dyer County – 18
  • Fayette County – 30
  • Fentress County – 2
  • Franklin County – 22
  • Gibson County – 19
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 26
  • Grundy County – 21
  • Hamblen County – 4
  • Hamilton County – 105
  • Hardeman County — 7
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 22
  • Haywood County — 13
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 6
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 3
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 5
  • Jefferson County – 14
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 169
  • Lauderdale County – 8
  • Lawrence County – 12
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 8
  • Loudon County – 16
  • Macon County – 23
  • Madison County – 56
  • Marion County – 24
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 32
  • McMinn County – 4
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 8
  • Montgomery County – 88
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 7
  • Overton County – 5
  • Perry County – 3
  • Polk County – 4
  • Putnam County – 85
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 81
  • Rutherford County – 235
  • Scott County – 8
  • Sequatchie County – 1
  • Sevier County – 21
  • Shelby County – 1,130
  • Smith County – 7
  • Stewart County — 4
  • Sullivan County – 37
  • Sumner County – 435
  • Tipton County – 44
  • Trousdale County — 17
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Warren County – 4
  • Washington County – 37
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 5
  • White County – 3
  • Williamson County – 312
  • Wilson County – 135
  • Pending – 19

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 2,305
  • Black or African-American – 801
  • Other/Multiracial – 224
  • Asian – 61
  • Pending – 1,723

 

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,940
  • Hispanic – 225
  • Pending – 1,949

Gender:

  • Female – 2,651
  • Male – 2,372
  • Pending – 91

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

