Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Turney Center

CLIFTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction says an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex has tested positive for coronavirus.

A news release from the Department of Correction says they learned of the positive results on Friday.

The department says the inmate was quarantined after showing a low-grade fever on Tuesday. The release says the fever increased the next day, and he was sent to a local hospital.

Three other inmates who may have been exposed to the inmate were also quarantined, according to the release. However the Department of Corrections says they are not showing symptoms at this time.

The release says measures are being taken to protect inmates and staff.

The Department of Correction says the public can visit their website for frequently asked questions related to COVID-19.