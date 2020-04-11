Milan restaurants open for take out, drive-thru or delivery

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The City of Milan has compiled of list of restaurants offering drive-thru, takeout or delivery:

  • Burger King
  • Chow Wagon
  • China House
  • Clenney’s Homestyle Cooking
  • Countryboy Soul Food Kitchen
  • Domino’s Pizza
  • El Gallero Mexican Restaurant
  • Happy Chinese
  • Lee’s Famous Recipe
  • Little Caesars Pizza
  • Maria’s Mexican Grill
  • McDonald’s of Milan
  • Milan Nutrition
  • Pizza Hut
  • Smokin’ Hot BBQ
  • Sonic Drive-in
  • Subway
  • Subway (inside Walmart)
  • Taco Bell
  • The Nutrition Hut of Milan
  • Toyami Steakhouse
  • Wendy’s

Huddle House also says they will also be offering family to go orders and groceries.

