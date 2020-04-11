Milan restaurants open for take out, drive-thru or delivery
The City of Milan has compiled of list of restaurants offering drive-thru, takeout or delivery:
- Burger King
- Chow Wagon
- China House
- Clenney’s Homestyle Cooking
- Countryboy Soul Food Kitchen
- Domino’s Pizza
- El Gallero Mexican Restaurant
- Happy Chinese
- Lee’s Famous Recipe
- Little Caesars Pizza
- Maria’s Mexican Grill
- McDonald’s of Milan
- Milan Nutrition
- Pizza Hut
- Smokin’ Hot BBQ
- Sonic Drive-in
- Subway
- Subway (inside Walmart)
- Taco Bell
- The Nutrition Hut of Milan
- Toyami Steakhouse
- Wendy’s
Huddle House also says they will also be offering family to go orders and groceries.