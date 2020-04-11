Milan restaurants open for take out, drive-thru or delivery

The City of Milan has compiled of list of restaurants offering drive-thru, takeout or delivery:

Burger King

Chow Wagon

China House

Clenney’s Homestyle Cooking

Countryboy Soul Food Kitchen

Domino’s Pizza

El Gallero Mexican Restaurant

Happy Chinese

Lee’s Famous Recipe

Little Caesars Pizza

Maria’s Mexican Grill

McDonald’s of Milan

Milan Nutrition

Pizza Hut

Smokin’ Hot BBQ

Sonic Drive-in

Subway

Subway (inside Walmart)

Taco Bell

The Nutrition Hut of Milan

Toyami Steakhouse

Wendy’s

Huddle House also says they will also be offering family to go orders and groceries.