Severe Storms Expected For Easter Sunday

Weather Update – 7:45 p.m. – Saturday, April 11th –

The time is now to have a severe weather preparedness plan in place. Severe storms are likely across the mid-South for Easter Sunday and all severe weather risks are possible. Showers will move in as early as tonight as warm, moist air begins to build in. Rain will become more widespread and heavy at times through tomorrow morning ahead of the severe weather.

Between 2-9 p.m. is when the risk for intense storms is likely across the Mid-South, especially in the evening hours. The risk for widespread damaging winds will be more common for our area, along with large hail and heavy rainfall. Large long-track tornadoes unfortunately are a possibility especially in areas under a moderate risk in central and northern Mississippi. Areas south of I-40 have the best chance of seeing strong tornadoes develop.

Heavy rainfall in that general area will also be expected. Widespread 2-3″ of rain is possible Sunday into early Monday. Localized rainfall amounts of up to 4+ inches is possible south of the interstate as reflected with the moderate excessive rainfall outlook. Be weather aware! Make sure to have an emergency weather kit ready to go and plan out where you can go for shelter.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com