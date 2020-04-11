Severe Weather Possible Easter Sunday

Weather Update – 9:05 a.m. – Saturday, April 11th

After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s today under partly sunny skies. There will be more cloud cover in the afternoon and evening with a slight chance for rain in evening and scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in later tonight.

There’s an enhanced risk for severe weather on Sunday. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, but the forecast is subject to change! Sunday afternoon and evening appear to be the general time-frame when severe weather is going to be most likely to occur.

Severe storms may occur as early as afternoon Sunday with rounds of severe storms and possible tornadoes Sunday night! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com