Tennessee releases some virus data surrounding nursing homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s top health officials have released some data relating to the occurrence of coronavirus cases at the state’s nursing homes.

However, the state on Friday held off from releasing any information on whether patients had died in those facilities.

The decision comes a few weeks after more than 100 people tested positive for the virus at a Tennessee nursing home, resulting in more than 10 deaths since.

Tennessee’s confirmed cases have grown to more than 4,800, with at least 98 confirmed deaths.