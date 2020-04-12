73 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19.
A news release from the health department says the newest patients include:
- 46-year-old female
- 38-year-old female
- 22-year-old male
- 55-year-old female
The release says the patients are not hospitalized, and staff are reaching out to see who may have had contact with the them.
The health department provided the following graphs: