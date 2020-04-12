Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Decatur Co.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Decatur County by Mayor Mike Creasy.

The mayor announced the second case around noon on Sunday through Facebook.

Mayor Creasy says to be aware of the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says everyone should continue to wash their hands often, avoid close contact with others, and thoroughly clean commonly touched areas.

For more on the CDC guidelines, visit their website.