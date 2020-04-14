Elementary school celebrates virtual spirit week

JACKSON, Tenn. — “This week at Isaac Lane we started Virtual School Spirit Week,” Dr Calandra Williamson said.

Teachers at Isaac Lane Elementary School put on their thinking caps to come up with a way to see their students while keeping their distance.

“So yesterday was the first day, Monday, and it was ‘Move It Monday.’ Parents have to send us either pictures or videos of their kids exercising or either playing outside,” Williamson said.

Tuesday is “Talented Tuesday,” so they can paint a drawing or send in a video singing or dancing.

“We post it on Twitter, we post it on Facebook,” Williamson said.

Posting will go on all week long with “We Love Pets Wednesday,” “Tired Thursday,” and “Fired Up Friday,” where students will get to show off their Dragon school spirit.

“We want the students to know that just because they don’t see us everyday, that we care about them, [and] we want to be involved in everything they’re doing,” Williamson said.

Williamson says spirit week has even urged her students to get more involved.

“But their kids are waking up now and telling them that ‘I miss school, I want to go back,'” she said. “So this is just keeping a connection with us throughout the year.”

Williamson says Virtual Spirit Week has went so well they are preparing to do another on in the coming weeks.

Gov. Bill Lee has extended the executive order to keep students home help to flatten the curve until April 30.