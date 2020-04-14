Patricia Jean Turpin

She was born July 23, 1947 in Memphis, TN to Paul and Pauline Turpin. Patricia graduated from Treadwell high school in 1965 and received a Master of Education from Memphis State University in 1973.

Patricia was involved in amateur radio her entire life, holding an extra class license as AB4CT. She had many careers in education ranging from a kindergarten teacher to statistician for universities.

Patricia is survived by two children: Mark Turpin of St Croix Falls, WI and David Turpin of Bedford, VA, and one granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Sam Assaid (1943-2012).

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to OUT Memphis (www.outmemphis.org).

At her request, no funeral service will be held. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 or visit us at www.geargeasmithandsons.com to leave a kind word for the family.