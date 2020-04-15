Physicians Quality Care to participate in COVID-19 treatment, vaccine study

JACKSON, Tenn. — Physicians Quality Care is participating in a national research study that will collect blood samples from people who have had the coronavirus and are now symptom free to help researchers develop treatment and a vaccine.

Physicians Quality Care is partnering with Clinical Research Solutions in the COVID-19 study.

“We will be collecting blood samples and nasal swabs from patients who tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered and are now symptom free,” said Dr. Melanie Hoppers, Chief Medical Officer at Physicians Quality Care.

“We are excited to participate in this study as our nation’s health care providers look for the best solutions to fight this pandemic,” Hoppers said. “This is a way to learn more about possible treatments from those patients who have already recovered from the virus.”

For more information about the study, contact Aubrey Walgren or Amy Arnold at (731) 431-5027.

Anticipating the increase in patients wanting COVID-19 testing and the need to keep them separate from other patients, Physicians Quality Care set up three completely separate clinics at its Jackson location on Pleasant Plains Extended in mid-March. Each clinic – one for patients concerned about the virus, one for urgent care patients showing no symptoms of the virus, and one for primary care and OCCMed patients – each has its own entrance and exam rooms.

All of PQC’s test kits are FDA approved and are sent to CDC-approved, nationally accredited reference laboratories.

The Jackson location is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

With all COVID-19 concerned patients directed to Jackson, the Milan location is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (731) 984-8400 or visit physiciansqualitycare.com.