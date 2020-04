Graveside service for Alice Marie Price, age 71, of Bolivar, Tennessee, will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Pinson, TN.

Mrs. Price passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Price will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.