Thomas Carroll “Tom” Collins

He was born on September 17, 1938 in Medon to the late Ervin Dewitt and Annie Vester Helton Collins. He was the owner and operator of Collins Tree Service. There wasn’t a tree he refused to tackle. He and wife, Mary owned and operated Dixie Creme Donuts in south Jackson for several years. Tom was a founding member of the “Liars’ Table” at Bob Parker’s Cafe. He was a very respected member of the south Jackson community, loved by all who knew him. Tom would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you were in need.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Collins; son, Thomas Anthony “Tony” Collins; Siblings, Beverly Ann Collins, Ray Collins, Inez Young, Bill Collins, and Harold Collins

He is survived by his children, Carol Renee Collins (Melinda), Amanda Kay Driver (Trevor), Kevin Wayne Collins (Ann), and Amy Leann Hill (Brandon); 8 Grand Children, Whitney, Dustin, Morgan, Kayla, Collin, Knox, Chris and Andrew; 2 Great Grandchildren, Skyler and Trinity; Siblings, Hershel Collins, Joe Collins, Robert “Buck” Collins, Betty Nell Jones, Marilyn Hopper, Elton “Coonie” Collins

The family will hold private graveside services with Rev. Larry Kirk officiating. Due to the current social situation the family ask that you respect the privacy of the graveside service. There will be a celebration of Tom’s life at a later time to share your “Tom Stories”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. George A. Smith and Sons (731) 427-5555.