Charles Augustus Robertson, age 77, resident of Somerville and husband of Jane E. Ollar Robertson, departed this life Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020 at his residence.

Charles was born April 22, 1942 in Wayside, Mississippi, the son of the late John Melton Robertson and Millie Merline McDaniel Robertson. He was married November 4, 1967 to the former Jane Ollar and was of the Christian faith. Charles was a longtime resident of the Somerville area and was employed with many jobs throughout his life. He was a carpenter, owned a sanitation service, owned a print shop, was the maintenance manager at Softee Products and self-employed doing sand and gravel before his retirement. Charles enjoyed working with the Bobcat, working in his yard and vacationing to Gatlinburg.

Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane E. Ollar Robertson of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Kim McClure of Somerville, TN and Julie Gardner (Don) of Somerville, TN; four sisters, Janie Merline O’Conner (Eddy), Mary Sue Wynn, Delory Ann Roberson and Sue Ann Bennett (Rodger); two brothers, Paul Howard Robertson and Robert Daniel Robertson; seven grandchildren, Brittany McClure, Brooke McClure, Bekah McClure, Luke Gardner, Ben Gardner, Abbey Gardner and Ali Gardner; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Billie Irvin Robertson, James Melton Robertson, Jerry Dolphis Robertson and Roger Ladell Robertson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Robertson were held at 2 P.M. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Wanda Bergloff officiating. Interment followed in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Don Gardner, Luke Gardner, Ben Gardner, Denis Robertson, Michael Bennett and Danny Wynn.

The funeral service can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ 370522028727/posts/ 10158155084643728/?vh=e&d=n.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.