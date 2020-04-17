Charlie William “Bill” Simpson, III, age 59, resident of Gallaway, Tennessee and husband of Doris Nelson Simpson, departed this life Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Bill was born October 28, 1960 in Tipton County, Tennessee and was a graduate of Bolton High School in Arlington, Tennessee. He was the owner of a recycling station for many years and was a member of Arlington United Methodist Church. He loved fishing, boating, tinkering on things and special times with his grandchildren.

Mr. Simpson is survived by his wife, Doris Nelson Simpson of Gallaway, TN; two sons, Bobby Kellum (Jessie Sidle) of Bartlett, TN and Daniel Kellum of Milwaukee, WI; and four grandchildren, Austin Kellum, Lynnleigh Kellum, Ginny Sidle and Knox Taylor.

Funeral Services for Mr. Simpson were held at 12 Noon Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ronnie Grunewald, pastor of Gallaway First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment followed in the Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were James Barker, John Henry, David Cutlip, Billy Howard, Nelson Howard and Zach Apeal.

