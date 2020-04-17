Shirley Jane Smith

Family graveside services for Shirley Jane Smith, 75, will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Belews Chapel Cemetery near Bradford, TN with Brother Kenneth Epperson and Brother Mike Melton officiating. Interment will follow the services. Mrs. Smith, a retired supervisor for Henry I. Siegel (HIS) in Trezevant, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Christian Care Center in McKenzie. She was born on July 21, 1944 in McKenzie, TN to Wade and Oberlin McDearmon York. She was a member of Belews Chapel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband J.C. Smith.

Survivors include her daughter Rita (Frankie) Brown of Atwood, TN, a brother Bobby York of Martin, TN, two granddaughters Autumn Brown of Murray, KY and Summer Brown of Sharon, TN.

Mrs. Smith’s wish was for Mike Conley, Adam McCartney, Craig Griffin and Phillip McCartney to be pallbearers carrying her casket.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.