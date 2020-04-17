Wanda Wright Chappell, age 79, resident of the Fisherville Community and wife of Ben Chappell, passed away at her home.

Wanda was born May 25, 1940 in Grimsley, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ann Ramsey Wright Herrington and Joe Herrington. She joyfully married Ben Chappell on August 14, 1960. This year would have been their 60 year anniversary, one very few people are blessed to reach.

The family would love to invite you to celebrate, with us, the life of Wanda Chappell, a godly Proverbs 31 woman. She went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020, the day before Easter. What a wonderful way to welcome in this time of celebration. Her precious life has left countless memories with family, friends and even some who had not known her before. Her gift of mercy drew people to her, whether it was teaching children God’s scripture through Bible sword drills, women’s Bible studies, standing up for the unborn babies and their moms, or just reaching out to those who could be comforted by God’s love. She will be dearly missed, but we will rejoice with her again, as we join her in Heaven, giving God honor and praise!

Happily joining her will be her husband, Ben Chappell; her daughter, Denise and her husband, Larry Futrell of Arlington, TN; her son, Darin and his wife, Edie Chappell of Van Buren, AR; her sister, Jody and her husband, Gary Dykes; and three deeply loved grandchildren, Eden Futrell, David Schrouf and Ansleigh Chappell.

To God be the Glory!

Graveside Services for Mrs. Chappell were held at the Fisherville Cemetery with Dr. Jeff James, pastor of First Baptist Church Fisherville, officiating.

