Crockett County man writes quarantine songs

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–Crockett County residents look to a new artist to get them through tough times.

“I haven’t left my house in Quincy, Tennessee. They call it the quarantine,” Michael H. Avery sang in one of his most popular songs, ‘The House of Corn Teen.’

Avery, who says many refer to him as the ‘Corn Teen Man,’ started writing songs after officials recommended everyone stay home and flatten the curve.

Some of his hits include ‘The House of Corn-Teen,’ ‘Unemployment Blues,’ and ‘Coronavirus Gonna Put a Spell on You.’

There’s no plan when it comes to the song writing, he makes it up as he goes.

He says the pandemic is serious, but wants to help people get through it with a sense of humor.

“Don’t pretend to think that I’m a guitar man by any means. I miss too many notes and make the wrong sounds, but it’s just the message, I’m just trying to make light of it,” Avery said.

‘The Corn Teen Man’ posts a new song a few times a week on Facebook.