Warm And Fair Conditions Return Monday

Weather Update – 8:05 p.m. – Sunday, April 19th –

It’s been a soggy Sunday. Most of the day has consisted of on-and-off showers. The risk for severe weather maintained itself further south, along with the warmer air mass. Highs were only in the mid to upper 50s across West Tennessee. Tonight showers will begin to diminish and we’ll start to slowly clear out overnight.

Monday morning lows will be in the upper 40s, but warming up nicely to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day, with warm and fair conditions lasting at least into the middle of the week. Much of this pattern is influenced by a weak area of high pressure building in. We will not have any major impacts with unsettled weather until at least Thursday, our next chance of seeing showers and storms in the area.

