Taleah Dee Hudson

Taleah Dee Hudson, age 54, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 25, 1965 in Milan, TN the daughter of Norma Lee Clayton Leach and the late Rev. Walker Dee Leach.

She was a homemaker who loved working in the yard and growing flowers. Some of her favorite things to do were going to the beach, playing the piano, going to craft shows and spending time at Flea Markets. Her family and friends were so important to her, especially her grandson Draco. She was a member of Englewood Baptist Church.

Taleah is survived by her husband, John Hudson of Jackson, TN her son, Wesley Hudson of Jackson, TN; her daughter, Lauren Hudson and her companion, Dillon Taylor and their son, Draco Taylor of Jackson, TN; her mother, Norma Lee Leach of Dyersburg, TN; a brother, Troy Leach and wife Malinda of Medina, TN and a sister, Lynn Armour and husband Dean of Dyersburg, TN and four nephews and one great niece.

SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family is requesting that memorial donations be directed to the American Cancer Society, 2935 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.