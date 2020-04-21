David Glynn Watson

Watson was born on July 18, 1955 in Jackson to the late Herman and Nell Dunn Watson. He was a member of First Baptist Bemis all of his life. He married Janet Graham on December 30, 1988 in Bemis. He was a salesman for the L. Dalton, Inc.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Watson.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Graham Watson; four children, Anthony Watson (Vicki), Ricky Dunavant (Ashley), Brittany Duckstein (Raymond), and Mikie Watson; and eight grandchildren and one great grandchild; and his brother, Dennis Watson (Mary Jo).

The family wishes to thank Nancy Newman for her dedicated love and care during Watson’s sickness as well as Ashley and Tim Dalton of L. Dalton, Inc.