Humboldt extends state of emergency due to COVID-19

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes has extended a state of emergency for the city through Wednesday, April 29.

The state of emergency was originally signed on March 31.

The original order closed all non-essential businesses in Humboldt, advised restaurants to use drive-through, pickup or delivery services, advised businesses which remained open to abide by social distancing guidelines, and closed recreational and entertainment businesses.

Mayor Sikes signed the extension on Tuesday, April 22.

