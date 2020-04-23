Evelyn Christoph Morse, age 92 of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Wurzburg, Germany to the late Oskar Olaf and Hildegarde Werner Christoph. Her parents were musicians; her father played cello, first chair in the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and repaired pipe organs. Her mother was a pianist and organist and played in Lutheran and Catholic churches. Evelyn was a translator at the end of WWII and during the Berlin Airlift. She was married in 1946 to Charles Morse, USAF, on the banks of the Danube River. They moved to Jackson, TN in 1950, where they raised their 3 sons.

Evelyn was a very energetic person, and enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, spoiling her pets, discussing current events, and helping her friends, family and neighbors through the joy and difficult times of their lives. She was an active member of the Pacers Class at Northside Church and participated faithfully in worship and other church activities as long as she was able.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Charles W. Morse of Jackson; sons, Charles (Janice) of Covington, Louisiana; Ronnie Morse (Janis) and Rev. Dr. Gary Morse (Donna) of Jackson, TN. Four grandchildren: Stefanie Brower (Adam), Lindsey Bradford (Adam) of Jackson, Natalie Morse of Tampa, Fl, and Stephen Morse of Jackson. Seven great-grandchildren: Londyn, Lucy, and McCall Brower; Behr Taylor, Carter, and Andi Bradford; Hana Grace Morse. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dagmar Christoph and a grandson, Damon Morse.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Rev. Dr. Don Thrasher and Rev. Gerry Campbell officiating. Pall bearers are: Adam Bradford, Adam Brower, Stephen Morse, Jonathan Warrington, Marty Coleraine, and Perry Butler. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation with the family.

The family and George A. Smith and Sons respectfully asks that you respect guidelines set forth but local, state, and federal governments and observe social distancing, washing and/or sanitizing hands, and refraining from physical contact. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 or visit us at www.geargeasmithandsons.com to leave a kind word for the family.