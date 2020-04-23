Jim Ann McKinnie Perkins, age 89, resident of Huron, Tennessee and wife of the late Willie W. Perkins, Jr., departed this life Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 at her residence.

Jim Ann was born August 10, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James David McKinnie and Annie Pate Gill McKinnie. She was a graduate of Collierville High School in 1948 and married November 24, 1948 to Willie Wroth Perkins, Jr. She was a lifelong resident of West Tennessee and a homemaker throughout her life. Jim Ann was a member of Sand Ridge Baptist Church in Lexington, Tennessee and a former member of Bethany Christian Church in Eads, Tennessee. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and playing the piano.

Jim Ann was well known for her and her husband’s restoration of the Mebane Nuckolls Home where she enjoyed entertaining guests with home tours, luncheons, and bed and breakfasts.

Mrs. Perkins is survived by her daughter, Terry L. Beshires (Albert) of Huron, TN; two sons, Steve Perkins (Debbie) of Somerville, TN and James W. Perkins (Wilda) of Beech Bluff, TN; two sisters, Shirley Thomas (Tate) of Eads, TN and Patricia Webb of Somerville, TN; eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Perkins will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Marty Comer, pastor of Sand Ridge Baptist Church and Bro. Jack Moore, retired minister at First Baptist Church Fisherville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethany Cemetery at Eads. A visitation for Mrs. Perkins will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tanner Perkins, Stephen Goodin, Doug Swett, Michael Sparks, Justin Perkins and Jamie Perkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Weinberg, Jacob Perkins and Luke Perkins.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Sand Ridge Baptist Church, 7535 U.S. 412, Lexington, TN 38351.

