Justin Dewayne Frizzell

Services are planned for a later date for Justin Dewayne Frizzell, 31. Mr. Frizzell, a Microcomputer Specialist, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 4, 1989 in Murray, Kentucky to Bruce Dewayne and Deborah Kay Louden Frizzell.

Survivors include his parents Bruce and Debbie Frizzell of McKenzie, TN, two sisters Heather Miller and Jasmine Brown, seven brothers Matthew Frizzell, Jason Warren, Richard Bryson, Mike Finch, Jacob Smithy, Corwin Frizzell, and Nicholas Arneson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.