Mr. Corey Marshal

The visitation for Mr. Corey Marshall, age 49 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. There will be a private service following the visitation.

As a valued service to the Marshall Family and to share in the memory of his ceremony live on Saturday at 1:55 P.M. via Desktop, go to www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click on Photo/Video, click on Webcasting video then click Play. If viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.