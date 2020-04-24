Rev. Jerrold Alan Bertram, age 73, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Catherine Bertram, departed this life Friday morning, April 24, 2020 at his residence.

Jerrold was born March 11, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur John Bertram and Hilda Marie Genslinger Bertram. He was a graduate of Western Hills University High School in Cincinnati and was married April 15, 1978 to the former Catherine Wardlow. He served as an ordained Pentecostal minister for many years and was also employed as a furniture repairman. Jerrold was a member of Legacy Church in Bartlett and Shield of Faith Worship Center. He was associated with the Full Gospel Churches – International and was an avid Science Fiction reader. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Rev. Bertram is survived by his wife of 42 years, Catherine Bertram of Somerville, TN; three daughters, Lisa M. Hurlich (Ken) of Hot Springs, AR, Shawn A. Selby of Bartlett, TN and Summer D. Bertram of Oakland, TN; his son, Todd A. Clark (Shelley) of Oakland, TN; his brother, Ronald C. Bertram (JoAnn) of Cincinnati, OH; 25 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Craig Alan Bertram and Nicholas B. “Nick” Bertram; and his sister, Janet M. Eutiline.

