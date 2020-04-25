Fair And Dry Conditions Return Sunday

Weather Update –11:00 p.m. – Saturday, April 25th –

It was a gloomy and damp start to the weekend, with on-and-off showers most of the day. Most of the showers were out of the area by the evening, where we even saw peeks of sunshine briefly. It’s also been a bit windy much of the day. Expect it to continue being breezy tonight and into parts of the day of Sunday. We will gradually clear from the cloud cover by Sunday morning, where morning lows are expected to be in the upper 40s.

High pressure will move in and give us a brief break from the wet weather into Monday. As early as Monday night, some isolated showers are possible ahead of the scattered showers expected Tuesday. As a cold front approaches, the rain will become more widespread into Wednesday. There could also be the chance for some scattered storms as well. Into the week temperatures will slowly warm back into the 70s. Not much rain is expected for the week ahead, with the last half of the week looking quiet and warm entering next weekend.

