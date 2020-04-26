Next Round of Rain Likely Before Mid-Week

Weather Update –11:19 p.m. – Sunday, April 26th –

Mostly sunny skies graced much of our Sunday. Highs varied from upper to lower 60s, depending on where cloud cover was still lingering. Jackson saw a high of 67°F this afternoon. High pressure is centered right over us, so expect clear skies tonight. Winds will be much calmer than they were these last 24 hours. Expect it to cool down into the lower 40s by Monday morning.

With winds coming out of the south tomorrow we’ll slowly warm up into the week. Highs are expected to enter the 70 degree mark by tomorrow afternoon. A week disturbance to our northwest will bring the chance for some isolated showers for parts of east Arkansas, southern Missouri and even parts of northwest Tennessee. Because of that, cloud cover will gradually be increasing into the day. Although a spotty shower isn’t out of the question, rain chances will be low until Tuesday.

Our next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front will move through into Wednesday, pushing a line of showers and some isolated strong storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There’s already a marginal risk for severe weather in place for that time period. That should move through later Wednesday morning, but some lingering showers are likely during the rest of the day. The forecast ending the week will be quiet, with a warming trend possibly bringing highs in the 80s by next weekend.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com