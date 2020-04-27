Catherine Irene Morris Sorrell

Catherine Irene Morris Sorrell age 88, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis, TN. A private family graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating.

She was born on March 5, 1932 in Gibson County, TN to the late Joseph Earl Morris and Madie Irene Glidewell Morris. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paschal Everett Sorrell; one daughter: Debora Lennette Boyd; and one brother: James Morris.

She is survived by two daughters: Ida Lou McNeal (Ray) of Collierville, TN and Catherine Elaine Alford (Eddie Criswell) of Medina, TN; two sisters: LaVerne Duncan of Southaven, MS and Mildred Kilzer of Newbern, TN; She leaves behind a legacy of 17 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Irene requested that Memorials be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box840692, Dallas, TN 75284-0692

THANK YOU, GOD

Thank you, God, for Loving Me!

You help me be strong when I needed to be.

Thanks for All the Blessings along Life’s Way,

Thanks for the Memories You gave me each day!

Thanks also for the heartache I still feel today.

I know I won’t feel them Some Wonderful Day!

Thank you for my Children and Grandchildren too!

They have been a great comfort since Paschal’s been with you!

To all my family and my many friends,

Let them know, God, I loved them to the end.

Thank you God for Loving Me!

By Catherine Irene Sorrell