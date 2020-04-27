Mike Cook

Mike Cook, age 74, died on Wednesday, April 22,2020 at his residence.

Mike was born in Tupelo, MS on February 27, 1946, the son of James Charlie and Mary Lou Huskison Cook. Mike attended the former Memphis State University and had a varied career beginning with Gates Lumber Co. in Memphis as an Architectural Draftsman. Mike was later associated in automotive repair working with Jimmy Payne VW in Memphis, TN. He later operated Kelly’s Imports in Memphis, Bartlett and Jackson. After retiring he drove a truck for Watson Trucking of Jackson and Miller Trucking in Florida. He was a mentor to many in auto repair. He was known by many as a “Jack of all Trades” selflessly giving many hours to help those in need. He was a member of Potts Chapel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Carol Smith Cook of Jackson, TN; daughter, Melissa Malone (Tim) of Kodak, TN, Son, David Tate of Walker, LA, daughters, Meredith “Dee Dee” Miranda (Michael) of Prairieville, LA; Amy Cook of St. Augustine, FL; brothers, James Mitchell “Mickey” Cook (Joy) of Prairieville, LA, Danny Cook (Gail) of Flagstaff, AZ, Joe Cook of Saltillo, MS and Steve Cook of Picayune, MS; Sisters, Mary Elizabeth Starz of Tampa, FL and Billie McNutt of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Courtney Malone, Kaitlyn Malone, Mason Miranda, Danielle Tate and Emily Tate and one great grandchild, Brayden Tate.

SERVICE: A private graveside will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Beech Bluff Cemetery with Rev. Paul Hare officiating.

A Celebration of Life service honoring Mike’s life and legacy will be held at a later date.

The family is requesting that memorial donations be made to Hospice of West Tennessee, 1804 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 30305 or to Potts Chapel UMC, 3475 Beech Bluff Road, Jackson, TN 38301.