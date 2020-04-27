Thomas Eugene Tayloe, Jr.

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Thomas Eugene Tayloe, Jr. of Paris, Tennessee
Age: 46
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: Private graveside service will be held for the immediate family
Place of Funeral:  
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial: Bevil Cemetery
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: September 30, 1973 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Thomas Eugene “Gene” Tayloe, preceded and Louella Henson Tayloe, Paris, TN
Spouse: (Date of Marriage) Kelli Hughes Tayloe, survives in Paris, TN; married: January 1, 2014
Daughters: City/State Brianna, Lexi and Faith Tayloe; Lilie and Alexis Hughes
Sons: City/State Gabe Tayloe
Sisters: City/State Crystal Tayloe
Brothers: City/State George (Jessica) Tayloe and Michael Tayloe
Grandchildren:
Great-grandchildren:
Other Relatives:  Thomas is also survived by numerous other family members including nieces and nephews. 
Personal Information: He was a self-employed contractor in the construction business.

 

Related Posts