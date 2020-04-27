Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Thomas Eugene Tayloe, Jr. of Paris, Tennessee

Age: 46

Place of Death: His residence

Date of Death: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: Private graveside service will be held for the immediate family

Place of Funeral:

Minister/Celebrant:

Place of Burial: Bevil Cemetery

Visitation:

Date/Place of Birth: September 30, 1973 in Paris, Tennessee

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Thomas Eugene “Gene” Tayloe, preceded and Louella Henson Tayloe, Paris, TN

Spouse: (Date of Marriage) Kelli Hughes Tayloe, survives in Paris, TN; married: January 1, 2014

Daughters: City/State Brianna, Lexi and Faith Tayloe; Lilie and Alexis Hughes

Sons: City/State Gabe Tayloe

Sisters: City/State Crystal Tayloe

Brothers: City/State George (Jessica) Tayloe and Michael Tayloe

Grandchildren:

Great-grandchildren:

Other Relatives: Thomas is also survived by numerous other family members including nieces and nephews.