Thomas Eugene Tayloe, Jr.
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Thomas Eugene Tayloe, Jr. of Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|46
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Private graveside service will be held for the immediate family
|Place of Funeral:
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Bevil Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 30, 1973 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Thomas Eugene “Gene” Tayloe, preceded and Louella Henson Tayloe, Paris, TN
|Spouse: (Date of Marriage)
|Kelli Hughes Tayloe, survives in Paris, TN; married: January 1, 2014
|Daughters: City/State
|Brianna, Lexi and Faith Tayloe; Lilie and Alexis Hughes
|Sons: City/State
|Gabe Tayloe
|Sisters: City/State
|Crystal Tayloe
|Brothers: City/State
|George (Jessica) Tayloe and Michael Tayloe
|Grandchildren:
|Great-grandchildren:
|Other Relatives:
|Thomas is also survived by numerous other family members including nieces and nephews.
|Personal Information:
|He was a self-employed contractor in the construction business.