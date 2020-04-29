Anita Joyce Owen, age 84, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi and former resident of Fayette County, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 at her residence.

Joyce was born May 4, 1935 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Buddy Burk Owen and Virginia Hughes Owen. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She was employed as a food service manager for the Fayette County School System before her retirement at the age of 75. Joyce enjoyed taking care of children, cooking and baking.

Ms. Owen is survived by her nephew and caretaker, Joe Owen of Olive Branch, MS; her sister, Eola Summers of Memphis, TN; her niece, Charlotte Summers of Memphis, TN; and two nephews, Dempsey Summers of Memphis, TN and Paul Summers of Memphis, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph B. Owen, Sr.

Funeral Services for Ms. Owen will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Remarks will be given by Ms. Owen’s nephew, Joe Owen. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Ms. Owen will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David Jenkins, Autumn Hughes, Mitch Hart, Hayden Hughes, Jean Owen and Jimmy Smith.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

We are asking families and friends that come to the services to please follow guidelines set by the CDC.

