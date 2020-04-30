Michael Philip “Mikey” Wilson

MAY 31, 1987 – APRIL 29, 2020

Michael Philip Wilson, age 32 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Regional One in Memphis, TN.

He was born on May 31, 1987 to Roxanne Wilson and Michael Birmingham in Jackson, TN. He was known to everyone as “Mikey,” and was a loving, kind, and caring soul. Mikey was a helper and was willing to help everyone in need around him. He would give you the shirt off of his back or his last penny. Mikey was also a computer whiz and website builder and could take computers that wouldn’t function properly and have them working in no time. In keeping with Mikey’s giving spirit, his family chose to donate his organs and tissue so that others may experience life.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Troy Wilson and his paternal grandmother, Glenda Joyce Holquin.

He is survived by his mother, Roxanne Wilson of Jackson; his father, Michael Birmingham of Jackson; his children, Myleigh Wilson and Missy Wilson both of Hernando, MS, and Layla Wilson of Southaven, MS; his sister, Kristen Watts (Evan) of Olive Branch, MS; his nephew, Evan Watts II of Olive Branch, MS; his maternal grandmother, Glynda Tims; his paternal grandfather, Bobby Birmingham; his aunts and uncles, Candy Rose (Clay) of Jackson, Randy Wilson of Jackson, Amy Bullock of Jackson, Sonnie Wood of Jackson, and Willie Birmingham of Jackson, and Judy Taylor of Lexington.

The family will hold private services on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The service will be live streamed via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/GeorgeASmithandSons.

