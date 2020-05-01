Milton Hoyt James, age 80 of Paris, TN, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a resident of AHC of Paris due to a long battle with Alzheimer‘s.

He was a retired Manufacturing Engineer of Emerson Electric for 39 years, being one of the first 50 people hired when Emerson came to Paris. He was a 1958 graduate of E.W. Grove High School of Paris and played on the Grove Blue Devils football team. His love of sports continued through his support of the Henry County Patriots and Tennessee Vols. He loved woodworking, fishing, and playing and singing gospel music. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church of Paris where he served as a deacon. He accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 12, and for over 50 years was a member of Bird‘s Creek Baptist Church in Whitlock, TN where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and song leader.

He was drafted in January 1962 and served in the Army National Guard of Tennessee. He was honorably discharged from Company E 230th Engineer Battalion.

He was also an honorary member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at Union University in Jackson, TN.

He was born January 29, 1940, in Henry County, TN, to the late Gordon C. and Eva Nell Linn James. He was married November 22, 1961, to Glenda Smith James for 58 1/2 years, who survives. He was a devoted husband, father, and a special “Gramps” to his four grandchildren.

Along with his wife, he is also survived by two sons, Rod(Angela) James of Paris, TN; Russ(Felicia) James of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren, Kaity Beth James, Drew James, Kenzie James, and Gavin James; a sister Sondra (Hal) Rice of Murray, KY; a brother Kenny James of Paris, TN; brothers–in-law, Bo Smith of Henry, TN and Bill Hart of Paris, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife‘s parents, Ike and Vunie Smith; sisters–in–law, Sharon James, Madge Jackson, Jean Snyder Hart, Fredda Anderson; and brothers–in–law, Tommy Smith and Carter Smith.

Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, a private family memorial service was held at McEvoy Funeral Home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Burial was in Memorial Cemetery with Micheal Barnhart and Steve Gallimore officiating. Pallbearers were grandsons Drew James and Gavin James, nephews Scot Rice, Mike Snyder, Mark Snyder, Joe Jackson, Hal Smith, Shannon Dossey, and special friend Homer Maddox. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Paschall, Kent Maddox, Allen Landrum and the deacons of New Bethel Baptist Church.