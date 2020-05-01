No new cases of COVID 19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 90 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed overnight in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

As of Friday, 145 positive cases have been reported in Madison County.

Director Kim Tedford said 90 of those patients have recovered and another 18 patients are better.

Two patients are currently on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 93 (64%)

38301: 36 (24%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (3%)

38313: 4 (3%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 96 (66%)

White: 40 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 79 (54%)

Male: 67 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 90 (62%)

Not recovered: 24 (17%)

Better: 18 (12%)

Unknown: 13 (9%)

Age: