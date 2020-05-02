A Warm And Sunny Start To The Weekend

Weather Update –7:45 a.m. – Saturday, May 2nd –

A beautiful Saturday is in store! Just like what we saw for our Friday, expect another day of abundant sunshine. High pressure continues to build in the area and will keep us dry starting off the weekend. Winds will be out of the southwest, bringing with it warm, moist air.

Because of the warmer air building in we will see highs in the low to middle 80s across the region, and feeling slightly humid at times. Winds will also be breezy at times with wind speeds around 10-15 mph. That will pick up tonight with gusty conditions into our Sunday, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Scattered showers and storms are possible for West Tennessee, with some of the northern counties possibly dealing with an isolated strong storm moving through early in the afternoon. The pattern will continue to be warm through the weekend.

