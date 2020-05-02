Meet Callie, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Callie came to Saving the Animals Together rescue after spending six months at a local animal shelter.

She is about 2-years-old and 40 pounds. She is up-to-date on shots, spayed and microchipped.

She has just completed heartworm treatment and is ready to find a special family to give all her love and cuddles too.

She is great with other dogs, loves to play tug rope, chase balls and just enjoys being outdoors.

She absolutely loves a comfy bed and fluffy blankets to snuggle up in.

She would do well in most family situations from a family that’s active since she likes kids and enjoys playing, as well as an older family who likes to go on walks, snuggle on the couch for movie nights and just enjoys life.

If you think Callie would fit into your family go to savingtheanimalstogether.org. To put in an application, call (731) 313-7828.

As a reminder, due to the pandemic STAT will only be doing virtual meetings with the dogs.