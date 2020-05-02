Scattered Storms Return Sunday

Weather Update –10:54 p.m. – Saturday, May 2nd –

It was a very summer-like day! Highs today ranged in the low to middle 80s under blue skies. Tonight will stay quiet and mild, as lows are expected to stay in the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning. Although it is expected to stay mostly clear tonight, cloud cover will be increasing slowly into the morning.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday. A storm segment is expected to move through sometime between 2 and 5 p.m. that could bring in some damaging winds and small hail to our northern counties. This will be the main threat for the day in terms of severe weather. There will be a lingering line of showers and scattered storms behind that into the night as a weak cold front pushes through.

A very similar pattern is expected through the weekend for Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will push through late Monday into Tuesday that could bring another line of storms through the same areas north.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

