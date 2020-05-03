Another Round Of Storms Possible Monday Night

Weather Update –10:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 3rd –

Showers and storms rolled through West Tennessee this afternoon. Many severe storm warnings were put in place, including a brief tornado warning for Henderson and Decatur County. Impacts from these storms mainly consisted of damaging winds, causing downed trees and power lines. We will be clearing out from any of the leftover showers overnight.

Lows will stay in the lower 60s, not changing much from where they are currently due to the cloud cover staying around overnight. Tomorrow, we’ll warm up into the upper 70s and it’ll be quiet for most of the day. Another cold front is expected to move through and push another round of scattered storms into the area Monday. A few isolated storms might pop-up during the evening ours, but the main line won’t be pushing through until at least midnight.

Several of our northern counties are under a slight risk for severe weather, with the main impacts including damaging wind gusts and some large hail. The current timeline for this bout of active weather is between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday. Most of the storms should be out of the area by Tuesday morning, with a few lingering showers during the day. The drying and clearing out process will begin by Tuesday night with fair conditions returning by mid-week. The temperature trend into the weekend is looking below average, with highs expected to stay in the middle 60s

